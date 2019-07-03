Friends of DCP BBQ and sale

GREENVILLE – The Friends of the Darke County Park District will be holding a barbecue chicken dinner to benefit the Park District on July 14, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Bish Discovery Center, 404 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Drive in and pick up or a picnic area will be available.

Pre-Sale tickets may be purchased at the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville, the Bish Discovery Center, or from a Friends of the Darke County Parks member for $8 each. (Some tickets may be available at the door)

Also at the Bish Center on July 14, a Raptor Rummage Sale will be held to benefit the Park District’s Raptor Education Program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you have any nice, gently used items that you would like to donate to the cause, drop them at the Bish Discovery Center from July 9-12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Thursday and Friday until 7 p.m.

Call 937-548-0165 for more information or visit www.darkecountyparks.org.