ELDORADO – A Day in the Park will be held Saturday, July 13 (rain date of July 20), at the Eldorado Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and spend the day there.

There will be 16 vendors on-hand with crafts, baked goods, SNAP jewelry, JAMBE clothing, Color Street, Scentsy, and several others. There also will be games, face painting, music, & karaoke. The Preble County Honor Guard Trailer will be there.

There will be a Basketball Shootout (begins after the open ceremony), with age groups from 10 to 70+. The cost is $30 for a team of three.

Food and drinks will be available to purchase all day.

The Food 4 Families mobile unit will be there from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Horse and wagon rides, from 10 a.m. until noon, is compliments of RO-DA-O Farm, Arcanum.

Join them for the inaugural A Day in the Park.