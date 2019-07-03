Annie’s Memorial Shoot is Aug. 10

NEW MADISON – Do you want to learn to shoot like Annie Oakley? On Saturday, Aug. 10, the Annie Oakley Center Foundation in cooperation with the Darke County Fish & Game Club will host “Annie’s Memorial Shoot.” The event coincides with Annie’s birthday weekend. New this year is a brief refresher class in gun safety and marksmanship followed by a competition. The other class is geared for the beginner who wants to learn. Both are taught by certified instructors and are limited to 25 participants each.

Neither class qualifies for the Concealed Carry License. Both will be held at the Darke County Fish & Game Club in New Paris. The club is located just south of New Madison. The cost of $50 (with $40 for an additional family member) includes the instruction, required eye and ear protection (provided by Fastenal), rifle and handgun ammunition, lunch and a souvenir t-shirt. In case of rain, a covered firing range will be available. The event is from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. with a break for lunch. The competition will be a .22 long rifle bulls eye shoot.

Advanced registration for all ages is required, and each class is limited to just 25 participants. Participants must be at least 12-years-old, and those under age 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present during the entire class. The application and donation must be received by Aug. 1. Applicants after the first 25 for each level of instruction will be placed on a waiting list. For an application, request one at annieoakleycenterfoundation813@gmail.com, print it at the website (annieoakleycenterfoundation.com), or call Brenda Ballengee at the number below.

Lunch for a non-shooting parent/guardian or guest should be pre-ordered for $8. Extra T-shirts are available for purchase at $10 for anyone interested.

Special thanks to the Fish & Game Club, Eikenberry’s, Fastenal, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for their help with this event. For additional information, contact Bruce Mikesell (937) 423-5717 or Brenda Ballengee (937) 467-1984.