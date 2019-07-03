MV superintendent placed on paid leave

UNION CITY, Ohio – Mississinawa Valley School Superintendent Doug Dunham has been placed on paid administrative leave.

According to minutes from their June meeting, board members met for about an hour and a half in executive session to discuss personnel matters.

The board re-convened following the executive session and agreed to place Dunham on paid administrative leave “until further notice.”

Conditions include Dunham having no contact with any school staff, being on school grounds and school property.

The reason for the action remains unknown.

“At this point we can’t comment,” said school treasurer Nick Hamilton. “That’s all we can say.”

Darke County Media attempted to reach a school board member for comment. No calls were returned.

Hamilton spoke in behalf of the board.

“They cannot discuss it at this time at all,” Hamilton said. “That’s all I can say now.”

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, they are not aware of any criminal complaints against Dunham at this time.

Dunham assumed duties as MV superintendent in August 2016. His previous position was as a principal with the Tri-County North district.

The MV board of education’s next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 15 in the administrative offices, 1469 State Route 47.

