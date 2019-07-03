Whitmer, Lawrence earn Firecracker titles

NEW MADISON – On the eve of Independence Day, New Madison held its annual Little Miss and Mister Firecracker pageant. After seeing all of the cute patriotic outfits and listening to each contestant answer a series of question, often times with hilarious answers, the judges made their selection.

Earning the Little Mister Firecracker title was three-year-old Bo Lawrence, son of Scott and Lindsay Lawrence. The choice was not easy and at the end of the first round of questions, Lawrence and four-year-old Weston Filby, son of Matt and Ashley Filby. In the first round, Lawrence, dressed as the Little Rascal’s Alfalfa, he wowed the judges with his rendition “You Are So Beautiful.” Filby was equally impressive by singing and Uncle Sam song. In the second round, it was all Lawrence who pulled out his best Alfalfa impersonation and said, “Dear Darla, I hate your stinking guts.”

Filby took the first runner-up position. Earning second runner-up was two-year-old David Barger, II, son of David and Amanda Barger, and third runner-up was four-year-old Colton Groff, son of Michelle and Tent Groff.

The chase for the 2019 Little Miss Firecracker title was just as tight with the four-year-old Ella Whitmer, daughter of Kevin and Julie Whitmer, and four-year-old Annie Brewer, daughter of Chris and Mattie Brewer, tying in the first round. Both were incredible with Whitmer riding her stick horse around the stage and Brewer doing gymnastics for the crowd and judges. In the second round, Whitmer did a stand-out performance of an improvised version of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star to win the the title. Brewer earned first runner-up.

Second runner-up was five-year-old Faith Brewer, daughter of Kevin and Sharon Brewer. Five-year-old Ciley Dugan, daughter of Chris and Cerah Dugan, earned third runner-up.

Additional contestants were Aliya Homan, Skylar Ragsdale, Quora Smith, and Ivan Rausch.

Shown are Ciley Dugan, Faith Brewer, Annie Brewer, Ella Whitmer, Bo Lawrence, Weston Filby, David Barger, II, and Colton Groff. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_firecrack-little-miss-mister-web.jpg Shown are Ciley Dugan, Faith Brewer, Annie Brewer, Ella Whitmer, Bo Lawrence, Weston Filby, David Barger, II, and Colton Groff. Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com

