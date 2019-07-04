Art Guild demonstration

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Art Guild is inviting beginning and experienced artists and anyone interested in fine art painting to a free and enlightening demonstration on painting trees by Sandy Cable Barringer on July 16 at 7 p.m. Trees can be part of a landscape or the star of your painting. When done right, trees are an exciting dynamic element.

If you are an artist, you have probably had moments where you asked yourself the question, “Why don’t my trees look real?” Then you decide to change the tube of color you are using for the leaves and the trunk; however, this does not solve the problem. Sandy will demonstrate ways to correct this problem and how to paint trees in acrylic and watercolor, emphasizing how to mix paint to create a variety of greens. It may seem complicated to translate the unique qualities of trees onto your canvas, but Sandy will get you started in the right direction. Sandy Cable Barringer will fill her palette with unusual combinations of colors for trees, leaves and trunks. You will wonder “Why didn’t I dig into my paint box to use purple to make a realistic green?” The secret of unfolding a realistic tree will be revealed during the demonstrations. For example, what is the color “blumber” and how can it be used to paint bark?

Materials will be available to try these color mixing ideas in miniature with acrylic or watercolor paint that evening. There will be a short Guild meeting at 6:30 p.m.; then the free open to the public demonstration will follow at 7 p.m. The meeting and demo will be at the old junior high art room in the rear of St. Clair Memorial Hall.

The Guild thanks Greenville Schools and Anna Bier Gallery for allowing them the use of this room for community art projects like this. For more information, call Guild President Marilyn Banks at 937-423-0630.