Time to Stuff a Bus with United Way

GREENVILLE – The Darke County United Way is once again having its annual Stuff a Bus school supply drive to collect school supplies and distribute them to all Darke County school districts for students in need. Items needed include: paper (wide and college-ruled), composition books, #2 pencils, blue and black pens, erasers, rulers, glue sticks, safety scissors, markers, washable markers, highlighters, post it notes, crayons in 16 or 24 packs, single subject notebooks, colored pencils, pocket folders, calculators, pencil sharpeners, pencil pouches/boxes, dry erase markers, backpacks, lunch boxes, Ziploc bags, tissues, and/or antibacterial wipes.

Collection day is Friday, July 26 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot in Greenville. If you would like to drop off school supplies before July 26, drop items off at the following locations: Farmers State Bank, Greenville Federal, Greenville National Bank, Second National Bank, Versailles Savings & Loan, Wayne HealthCare and the Darke County United Way Office.

“In 2018, we collected a little over $8,200 worth of school supplies. Our goal for 2019 is to collect 10,000 supplies, which will be nearly $10,000 worth, to give our community’s children the tools to succeed and learn,” stated Darke County United Way Executive Director Christy Bugher. “School supplies and fees are a financial hardship for many families throughout Darke County. By donating school supplies, you are helping local children get a good start to the school year.”

Superintendent of Greenville City Schools, Doug Fries, appreciates the impact of this initiative. Superintendent Fries stated, “The Stuff a Bus Program has been a tremendous benefit to the students and staff at Greenville City Schools. These donations go a long way in supporting students to get needed school supplies. Thank you to all the community people who have and continue to support this beneficial program through their school supply donations. Thanks to the United Way of Darke County for coordinating this annual event.”

Jeremy Pequignot, superintendent for Franklin Monroe Local School District stated, “The Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive helps provide necessary school supplies to many of our students in need in order to prepare them for success at school each day. Franklin Monroe Schools greatly appreciates the support of the United Way and the community in helping our students grow each day.”

Stuff the Bus benefits children in the following school districts: Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Franklin Monroe, Greenville, Mississinawa Valley, Tri Village, Versailles, and Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The Darke County United Way fights for the health, education, and stability of every person in our community. For more information, contact the Darke County United Way at 547-1272 or unitedway@darkecountyunitedway.org.