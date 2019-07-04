Romer’s plans to open hotel

ST. HENRY – In their 45th year of business, the Romer’s family is excited to share that they are expanding once more. With the demand for quality lodging in southern Mercer County, Romer’s have decided to fulfill this need by building a new hotel on their St. Henry property. The hotel will be available for booking to both their clients and to the community. They will be breaking ground this August and will begin taking reservations in October for their June 2020 Grand Opening. Follow along with them on their journey at www.innatromers.com or on Facebook.

This boutique hotel is located on the northeast section of their Romer’s Catering St. Henry property and features:

* 25 hotel rooms and a check-in office (18 double queen rooms and seven queen suites)

* Two stories (12 rooms plus office on first floor and 13 rooms on the top floor)

* Each room will have a relaxing back patio or balcony with a beautiful view overlooking the St. Henry baseball diamond

The hotel is located across from South Park, next to the St. Henry Athletic Complex and is within walking distance to local food and beverage establishments.

“We have had many requests from our wedding clients through the years for a hotel on-site for their guests convenience and safety. After seeing how wonderful and appreciated our Westlake Villas have been for our wedding and business guests and the surrounding community at our Celina location, we really wanted to be able to provide the same service and convenience at St. Henry. We knew it would be great for wedding guests, people coming into the area to visit, and for Eldora race fans. Although, it wasn’t until we heard back from the survey we conducted with area businesses that we realized there is quite a demand during the week also which helped us to make the decision to build the hotel. I think it is going to be a wonderful addition and asset to not only Romer’s Catering guests, but also for all the surrounding communities. A hotel in southern Mercer County is something that has been needed for quite some time and we are excited to be able to provide wonderful lodging and service for everyone,” said Jason Romer, owner of Romer’s Catering.

“This will be a wonderful hospitality asset for southern Mercer and northern Darke Counties. Visitors have few lodging options in that area. “The Inn at Romer’s” will be a great place to stay whether visitors are there for a wedding, a festival, a race at Eldora or just to visit the area. The Romer family has been entertaining, feeding and welcoming visitors for decades and The Inn at Romer’s will be another wonderful extension of that hospitality,” said Donna Grube, executive director of Greater Grand Lake Region Visitors Center.