Edison State students complete training

PIQUA – Edison State Community College’s Peace Officer Academy honored fourteen students on June 17, following their successful completion of the 22-week academic program.

Students of the program met for six days each week since January, totaling 742 hours of training. The curriculum of the program is certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission (OPOTC) and covers all aspects of law enforcement training including administration, firearms, subject control, and investigation.

Spring 2019 Police Officer Academy students who successfully completed credit hour requirements include Seth Barhorst, Josie Raterman, Dawn Hunkler and Kaden DeMarcus, of Sidney; Jess Gade, Kaylee Spruance and Aminata N’diaye, of Piqua; Zachery Goings, of Belle Center; Lucas Gower, of Arcanum; Aaron Peavley, of Jackson Center; Zackary Sheeley, of Bellefontaine; Shaun Soward, of Greenville; Trenton Spradley, of Hollansburg; and Elijah Wilson, of Anna.

“This was another exceptional class of cadets, who all have the heart and desire to serve and protect. Given the opportunity they will serve proudly, and be an asset, to any agency willing to give them that opportunity,” said Joseph Mahan, Basic Peace Officer Academy Commander. “I wish them the best, and much success, in their chosen profession of being a Law Enforcement Officer.”

Following successful completion of the police officer program and a physical assessment, cadets are required to pass the state certification exam.

Edison State offered the first Basic Peace Officer Academy in 2003, and the class that completed academic requirements this spring was from the thirty-seventh academy. Throughout its fifteen-year history, the program has enrolled 606 students.

Of the total number of cadets who qualified to sit for the State Certification Exam, and passed, 77.48-percent of them have been sworn in as a law enforcement officer in the State of Ohio, representing 60 different police agencies in the state.

As of June 2019, 100-percent of December 2018 Academy graduates have been sworn in at such agencies as Anna Police Department, Arcanum Police Department, Bowersville Police Department, Butler Township Police Department, Covington Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Piqua Police Department, and Sidney Police Department.

“I am very proud of each and every graduate and thankful for the sacrifices they made to attend and will continue to make throughout their career,” said Dr. Tony Human, Dean of Professional and Technical Programs. “You do not select Law Enforcement, it selects you. I encourage them all to wear their badge with pride and remember: To protect, you must first serve.”

Academy students can continue their education at Edison State and earn an associate degree by taking classes on campus or online.

For more information about joining the upcoming academy, contact Veronica French at vfrench@edisonohio.edu or 937-778-7865. Those interested in entering the academy must be 21 years of age and eligible to own a weapon.