ODOT road closures

DARKE COUNTY – The following closures and road work were recently announced by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

SR 121 between Preble County Line and New Madison corporation limit, daily lane closures through Sept. 30 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

SR 121 between SR 503 and Martz Street, daily lane closures through August 2 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

US 127 between US 36 and Sebring Warner Road, daily lane closures through July 15 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open in each direction.

SR 118 between SR 49 and Russ Road, ROAD CLOSURE through Aug. 30. The official detour is: SR 49 to SR 47.

SR 726 between Preble County Butler Township Road and SR 722, ROAD CLOSED July 8–12. The official detour is: US 40 to US 127 to SR 722.

US 127 between US 36 and SR 121, daily lane closures July 15–Dec. 6 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open in each direction.

SR 47 between McGreevey Road and Rehmerts Run Road, BRIDGE CLOSURE July 8–29. The official detour is: SR 185 to SR 48 to SR 66.