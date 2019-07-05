Baker Family Project to meet

ARCANUM – The next Baker Family Project meeting is July 27, 1 p.m., at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society, 123 W. George St., Arcanum.

They are working on the lines of Henry J. Baker, Sr., Michael Baker and Jacob Baker, as well as their descendants. If you’re not sure if or where you fit, come anyway. It may help you work through your genealogy and history information.

If you would like to be a part of this group, attend and bring your family tree and notes as well as stories and photos. Information is being transcribed into the Legacy program on the computer. However, handwritten or other computer programs or forms can be brought to the meeting and discussed with the group coordinator, Tom Pedtke.

Those interested can participate in the group email to communicate at the July 27 gathering or by contacting Tom Pedtke. Or contact AWTHS at contact@arcanumhistoricalsociety.org as well as through their FB page with Messenger. The group is also working on setting up a website.

If you do not have internet, computer, or email, call (937) 417-3746 for information.

The Baker Reunion in Greenville will also be announced. It is Aug. 18, noon, at the Brethren Retirement Community in the Brick Room. Contact Jeanne Woolf Bill Baker or attend meeting to get details.

Anyone who is not related, but loves to do genealogy may also join. There are plenty of documents to look for to establish generations and accurate data. Group coordinators are: Tom Pedtke, Bill Baker and Annette Stewart, along with Gale Honeyman.