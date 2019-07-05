Leon, Wolfe certified

GREENVILLE – State of the Heart Care is proud to announce that two of their nurses, Bridgette Leon and Jennifer Wolfe, just became Certified Hospice and Palliative Care Nurses last week. These exams are very rigorous and require a substantial amount of studying and knowledge of palliative and hospice care.

Once they pass the exam, they must then obtain 100 hours of continuing education credits every four years to maintain their certification. Maintaining this certification shows Leon and Wolfe’s determination and commitment to nursing, allowing patients and their families to know that they have gone the extra mile with their education. Currently, 16 RNs and all seven LPNs at State of the Heart Care are certified.