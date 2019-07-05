Register now for Greenville Band of Pride 5K

GREENVILLE – The public is invited to participate in the Greenville Band of Pride 5K, set for Aug. 30 at Friends of the Cardinal Center in Gettysburg.

Proceeds will go to the Greenville High School Band program.

The 3.1 mile 5K course is open to all runners and walkers. Strollers and dogs also are welcome and a water station will be provided on the course.

Race divisions are as follows: Male/Female: 10 & under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+.

Custom medals will be awarded for top three male and female overall in each division.

Results/times will be posted on Can’t Stop Running’s website: cantstoprunning.com

Those who pre-register by the deadline will receive a race shirt. Other incentives include post-race refreshments, electronic chip timing and door prizes.

The cost is $20 for advance registration, received by July 26; $15 advanced registration (no shirt); $25 registration on/after July 26 (no shirt).

Online registration is available at www.cantstoprunningco.com