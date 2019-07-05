Two-vehicle crash results in fire

RICHLAND TWP. – Drivers and occupants were able to avoid injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon outside of Greenville that ended in with both vehicles on fire.

At approximately 3:10 p.m., emergency personnel from Ansonia Fire and Rescue as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of U.S. Route 127 and Beamsville-Union City Road in regards to a possible two-vehicle injury crash with a vehicle fully engulfed in fire.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the crash has revealed that a 2006 silver Lincoln Zephyr driven by 18-year-old Estefany Banda, of Union City, Ind., was facing westbound on Beamsville Union City Road. Ms. Banda’s vehicle pulled into the path of a 2003 black Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 28-year-old Matthew Monnin, of Versailles. Monnin’s vehicle was traveling northbound on US 127. The crash caused both vehicles to catch fire. One vehicle was extinguished by a motorist who was driving by shortly after the accident occurred. Monnin’s vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived and had to be extinguished by Ansonia Fire Department.

All occupants of the vehicles were able to escape their vehicles without serious injuries. Everyone involved in the crash was evaluated on the scene by Ansonia Rescue before refusing further treatment and transport to a medical facility. Ms. Banda was cited by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department for failing to yield from a stop sign.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Ansonia firefighters were called to extinguish a vehicle fully engulfed in flames after a two-vehicle crash.