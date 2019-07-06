Barbecue and Blues sponsors recognized

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts recognizes sponsors of the upcoming Barbecue and Blues fundraiser. The music for this year’s fun-filled event is sponsored by Matt and Angie Arnold, George and Becky Luce, and Ben and Gail Overholser, which will take place on the Greenville Public Library lawn on Friday, July 12.

“DCCA is fortunate to be part of a community where individuals and local businesses help make Darke County a great place to live,” DCCA’s Executive Director Andrea Jordan stated. The sponsorships will help cover the cost of the entertainment allowing the ticket monies generated from Barbecue and Blues to help offset the costs of presenting high quality performing artists throughout DCCA’s upcoming 2019-2020 season. “Local support of fundraising events is greatly appreciated and enables DCCA to continue encouraging cultural enrichment in Darke County and to offer opportunities for learning and growing through the arts,” concluded Jordan.

Gates for Barbecue and Blues will open at 5 p.m. Music will be provided by the Eric Jerardi Band and special guest Austin “Walkin’ Cane,” playing from 5:30-10:30 p.m.

Featured BBQ food vendors include Main Street Greenville businesses The Merchant House and Romer’s Catering, and local food truck favorites Nacho Pig and The Homestead Spud. DCCA will be selling and expanded offering of wine, as well as micro brews from Moeller Brew Barn for $5 a glass, with proceeds going to the arts in Darke County.

DCCA Artistic Director David Warner says that “Barbecue and Blues has become an extremely popular summertime event. This is a great opportunity to celebrate the season with lively, listenable music in a lovely setting.” The proceeds from Barbecue and Blues support DCCA programming, helping make possible DCCA’s Arts in Education program as well as the Family Theatre Series and a summer theatre residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre. “Without fundraisers such as these, DCCA could not provide AIE at no charge to students, Family Theatre tickets for $5, or hands-on theatre experience with MCT at no cost to participants. DCCA is grateful to the Greenville Public Library for hosting this fantastic event,” Warner concluded.

Additional sponsors of the event include Merry Lee Cross and Shaun Hayes of BHHS Pro Realty, Matt & Mindy Steyer and Zechar Bailey Funeral Home. Other sponsors are Erwin Brothers, Rumpke, Sue Bowman of HER Realtors, and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund. Proceeds from Barbecue and Blues support DCCA programming; helping make possible DCCA’s Arts in Education program as well as the Family Theatre Series and a summer theatre residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre.

Admission tickets for the event are $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, and children under 2 are free; food and drink are not included in the ticket price. A very limited number of reserved tables are available for purchase through the Darke County Welcome Center for $100 including six admission tickets. Although tickets will be available at the gate, DCCA strongly recommends purchasing them in advance. Tickets are on sale at Greenville Public Library, Readmore’s Hallmark, and Darke County Welcome Center.

Darke County Center for the Arts presents and promotes performing and fine arts encouraging cultural enrichment. For more information about “Barbecue and Blues,” or DCCA’s upcoming 2019-2020 Season contact the DCCA office at (937) 547-0908.