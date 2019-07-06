Talent Show at library

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s next “Family Fun Day” is Wednesday, July 10 at 11 a.m. on the library lawn. Join them for a kids’ Talent Show! Prepare to be wowed by the young people in our community. Come cheer on your favorites as they give local kids a chance to show what they’ve got. See Miss Julie for entry.

In case of rain we’ll meet at the First Congregational Christian Church Activity Building on Fifth Street. Many thanks to the Friends of the Library and Greyson James Steyer Memorial Fund of the Darke County Foundation for their generous sponsorship of “Family Fun Days.”