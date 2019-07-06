Powell declares public health crisis

COLUMBUS – Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) released a House Resolution to declare pornography a public health crisis. H.R. 180 states that the Ohio House encourages families, churches, and businesses on a local level to promote education, prevention, research, and policy changes to confront the proliferation of pornography and human trafficking.

Ohio is ranked as the fourth worst state in the United States for human sex trafficking. Pornography encourages the devaluation of individuals, women, men, and children, and correlates in an increased demand for sex trafficking, prostitution, and child sexual abuse.

Rep. Powell said, “This resolution says that enough is enough – pornography is a direct correlation to increased sex trafficking and exploitation of women, and it is time we raise awareness of the pornography epidemic we are living in, and the consequences it has on how we treat individuals in our society.”

To view the resolution, visit www.ohiohouse.gov and search legislation for H.R. 180. If you have questions about the resolution, or how you can help support ending human sex trafficking in your community, along with any state government concerns, you can give our office a call at 614-466-8114 or email Rep80@ohiohouse.gov.