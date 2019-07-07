Laux speaks at Lunch & Learn

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s July Lunch & Learn welcomes back LMT Melissa Laux who will present “Just Breathe: Holistic Wellness Starts Here.” She will discuss and demonstrate the benefits of proper deep breathing techniques and how your breath is the key to wellness for mind, body, and spirit.

Laux is licensed by the State Medical Board of Ohio and has studied the science of massage therapy and holistic medicine since 2008. She is the owner of the Sycamore Alternative Therapy Clinic in Greenville.

Laux explains “Holistic wellness is approached by addressing the whole person but it can be difficult to know just where to begin.” Breathing as a modality will be new to our audience.

Lunch is at noon on Wednesday, July 17. You may buy the Coffee Pot lunch for $5 or bring your own or just come for the program. They usually have a wrap with soup or salad and always fruit and drinks. Register and let them know about lunch by calling the library at 548-3915.