Rock-n-roll coming to Gathering

GREENVILLE – Rock-n-roll is here for an exciting and entertaining Saturday night concert on July 27 at 8 p.m. at The Gathering at Garst. The Buzz Ford Show hosts The American Kings and engages you as a live audience member witnessing a musical variety show delivered from the golden age of rock-n-roll. The show features all the memorable rock-n-roll hits of the 1950s and 1960s performed by The American Kings, America’s only atomic-powered band, whose fans are known for their inability to sit during their concerts.

The band will take you through the years of doo wop and sock hops performing songs from Elvis, the Beatles and all the big hitters that came in between. All the while, you’ll have interaction with America’s favorite host, Buzz Ford! The Buzz Ford Show is the only revival show that produces unwavering authenticity to the sound, look, and feel of the rock-n-roll genre.

If you’re looking for a show with music that takes you back to the time of Dick Clark’s American Bandstand and a lot of crowd interaction with a fab host, then cruise on over to The Gathering at Garst for this free concert on Saturday, July 27 at 8 p.m. sponsored by Rodney Oda, Dr. Stephen Stentzel, Tom and Julie Graber, Steve and Eileen Litchfield, Financial Achievement Services, and Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes.