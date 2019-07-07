T-V clothing sale

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village Athletic Department recently announced its annual Football and Patriot Fan Clothing Sale.

They have new designs in red, royal blue and black that includes football and new Patriot designs that can be worn to support Tri-Village in education and all sports. You can choose from short sleeve and long sleeve T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, Under Armor gear, and hats.

Forms are available at the Central Office, or you can get on Ernstsports.com, to view all the options, then choose the Tri-Village web store and shop and pay online. You will receive your order confirmation and will receive an email when your order is ready to be picked up at the store. The sale will run through Aug. 4.