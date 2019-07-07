Soil program at Bish

GREENVILLE – Darke County Parks will be hosting “In the Garden: Digging Deeper,” a program that will cover topics such as soil health, soil sampling, ideal ranges for soils, cover crop use and benefits, and composting as an amendment to the garden. Join speaker Elizabeth Farver from the Darke Soil and Water Conservation District to learn all about soil on July 13 at 1 p.m. This free program will be held at the Bish Discovery Center.

Visit http://www.darkecountyparks.org/ to create an account and register today. For more information, call the Nature Center at (937) 548-0165.