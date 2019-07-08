Sponsors named for Food Truck Rally

GREENVILLE – Wintrow Signs and Designs will be a Platinum sponsor for the second annual Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition on Saturday, July 20 at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

According to owners Joe and Laura Wintrow, “We are excited to sponsor the Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition at the Darke County Fairgrounds. We are glad to be a partner again this year to help bring this great event to the community to enjoy. We are happy to support great events here in Darke County for residents to enjoy.” Wintrow Signs & Designs has been in business for over 23-years serving local residents and businesses in Darke and surrounding counties.

Contact owners Joe & Laura Wintrow for information on their business, (937) 548-0652 or email at wintrowsigns@woh.rr.com.

They would also like to recognize Orme Hardware of Arcanum as a Gold sponsor for the Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition on Saturday, July 20.

Orme Hardware provides a friendly atmosphere with knowledgeable staff to help with all of your home improvement needs. According to Store Manager Rob Bond, “We are very excited to be a part of the food truck rally at the Darke County Fairgrounds. This will be a great event for the community to enjoy the huge selection of food trucks and activities planned.”

The food truck rally and competition will feature over 40 food trucks from all over the state of Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. The food truck rally event will start at 11 a.m. and run until 9 p.m.

In addition to great food, they will have over 60 of the area’s most talented craft vendors, mobile boutiques and will have a market of one-of-a kind local goods.

Live music in the gazebo begins with the band “Reflektion” from Miami County starting at 11 a.m. Local Darke County favorite, Noah Back, will be performing from 1-2:30 p.m. “Hey There Morgan” will perform from 3-5 p.m. and the band “Wild Front Tears” is on stage from 6-8 p.m.

Kid-friendly activities include face painting, bungee jumping ride, carnival games, pony rides, petting zoo, balloon artist and the Darke County Sheriff’s Department I-Dent a Kid will be on-site.

Stop by the “Mic Tent” to enter for a chance to win fabulous door prizes.

Over $500 of gift cards and merchandise have been donated from local Darke & Montgomery County businesses for this event.

They are still accepting craft vendors, direct sales reps and local artisans. If you are interested in participating in the event you can contact Jason Blackburn at (937) 621-2166 or email at thepromoterllc@gmail.com. For more information about the event and to enter all of the contests go to Facebook and search for www.facebook.com/cremedelacreme.cakery & click on “Events” & then click on “Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition.”