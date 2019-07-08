DARKE COUNTY – The YMCA’s Youth Sports Camps are a fun way to get your kids active during the summer months!

The Y in Greenville’s next sports camp is “Kickin’ It” soccer camp beginning July 15 and continuing through July 18.

The camp will run from 11 a.m.-noon and will have separate groups for ages 4-5, 6-8 and 9-12.

In an encouraging and fun environment, players will explore the fundamental skills of soccer including passing, dribbling and shooting. They’ll build confidence and enjoyment of the sport, and also experience other life skills including responsibility, hard work, sportsmanship, and the importance of health and fitness.

The Y’s soccer camp is appropriate for all levels and abilities.

Campers should bring a refillable water bottle and wear athletic shoes. Cleats are acceptable but not required for outdoor play, but in case of rain, regular athletic shoes will be needed (no cleats). Shin guards are also recommended.

Sports camps are $25 for members and $45 for potential members. Register by phone, online, or in person no later than the Friday prior to camp.

See their Summer Program Guide for details on all of their camps and programs. www.ymcadarkecounty.org/programs

Questions may be directed to Mitchell Bosse at 548-3777 or at mbosse@ymcadarkecounty.org.