Barbour, Neal winners in pageant

ANSONIA — Rylee Barbour and Gracen Neal were crowned Little Miss and Mr. Red White and Blue in a pageant Wednesday night at the ballpark during Ansonia’s Fourth of July’s three-day celebration.

Rylee, 5, is the daughter of John and Amber Barbour, and Gracen, 3, is the son of Terry Neal and Jenny Schricker.

Gracen was the only boy to compete in his division, while Rylee was among seven candidates for Little Miss.

The other candidates for the girls were: Kinley and Avery Meadows, ages 3 and 6, respectively, daughters of Taylor and Cory Meadows; Katheryn Gibson, 6-year-old daughter of Stacy and Daniel Gibson; Atalie Moody, 5, daughter of Robby and Ashley Moody; Sofia Hernandez, 4, daughter of Polo and Hernandez and Brittni Newman; and Molly June Nester, 3 daughter of Nick and Jessica Nester.

All were dressed in patriotic apparel.

Last year’s Little Mr. Tate Gelhaus crowned the new royal couple.

Kami Phlipot chaired the event and Kathy Cline once again served as emcee.

The event was a fund-raiser for the Ansonia High School cheerleaders, who are advised by Phlipot.

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

