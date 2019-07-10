Foster waives extradition in Monday court

GREENVILLE — Robert H. Foster, 51, of Springfield, made an appearance in Darke County Common Pleas Court for a fugitive of justice hearing via video from the Darke County jail Monday morning. Darke County Common Pleas Magistrate Georganne E. Huber presided.

On July 3, Foster was pulled over for speeding and subsequently arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Clark County.

According to Clark County Municipal Court records, a warrant was issued for Foster on June 21 for domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Foster signed a waiver for extradition to Clark County with bond set at $2000.

Dakoda J. Gilbert, 23, of Greenville, gave an initial appearance via video from the Mercer County jail for an alleged failure to comply with community control sanctions after discharge for disciplinary issues from the MonDay program.

Gilbert was sentenced to a substance abuse intervention program in lieu of conviction in February 2018. He originally faced charges of trafficking cocaine and heroin, and the sale of counterfeit controlled substances, all fourth-degree felonies, in 2017.

If he is found guilty of violating community control sanctions, Gilbert faces six to 18 months in prison.

Magistrate Huber appointed Randall E. Breaden as Gilbert’s defense attorney with bond set at $30,000, and a probable cause hearing slated for Aug. 22.

Tyler J. Merritt, 34, also appeared via video from the Mercer County jail for arraignment on charges for aggravated possession of meth and possession of fentanyl, both fifth-degree felonies. He faces six to twelve months in prison and $2500 fine for each count.

Merritt shared with the court that he served six years in prison for aggravated robbery and grand theft. He further cited no felony convictions since 2008.

Claiming he has never received help for his drug addiction, Merritt further asked the court for treatment along with electronic monitoring.

“I’m glad I got caught,” said Merritt stating it was an opportunity to get clean.

A blanket bond was set at$15,000 with a status conference slated for Aug. 22.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

