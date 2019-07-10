Ansonia seeking mayoral candidates

ANSONIA — Since Rick Lee stepped down as mayor of Ansonia several months ago, there is a need for a new one at election time.

In the meantime, President Pro-Tem John Middleton agreed to take over until a successor is found, and was sworn in at a spring meeting of council.

“Rick resigned because there was something he wanted to do,” said Middleton. “He has about four or five months to go on his term. I was approached to serve as mayor and accepted, but I’m not going to run. I still have two years on my council seat.”

Serving as president pro-tem now is Mike Hackler.

In contacting Lee, his wife Denise responded, that her husband “doesn’t like the limelight.”

“He wanted to get back into the fire department, and the Ohio Revised Code says you can’t do both,” she said. “He is doing the fire department training and helping Paul (McCleskey, the fire chief since early 2019). Rick talked it over with the council and John agreed to take over as mayor.”

A spokesperson at the Darke County Board of Elections said those interested in running for mayor in Ansonia have until 4 p.m. Aug. 7.

“Petition packets are available at the board office,” said the spokesperson. “A person needs 10 valid signatures of registered voters living in Ansonia. There is a $30 filing fee when you file.”

For those wishing to pick up a picket may go to the Board of Elections at 300 Garst Ave. in Greenville.

“A mayoral candidate, must have resided in the village for one year immediately preceding the general election,” she said. “He or she must be 18 as of the day of the election.”

The mayoral position is non-partisan, she explained, as villages under 2,000 population are non-partisan.

The mayor’s term is up at on the last day of the year, Dec. 31.

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749.

