GREENVILLE – The Greenville Verizon ICC store, 1520 Wagner Ave., Greenville (located between Walmart and Kroger) will be giving away backpacks to school children on Sunday, July 21, 1-4 p.m.

No purchase is necessary to receive the backpack. This is part of their TCC #SchoolRocks program. The offer is available while supplies last. One backpack per child and the child must be present.

For more information, visit www.tccrocks.com.