GREENVILLE – Westward Road is an exciting and dynamic family trio from Indianapolis, Ind. They have a style all their own and their new take on gospel music along with their smooth family harmonies have audiences of all ages falling in love with this fun and energetic trio.

Scott Roberts and his wife Kelli served nearly 20 years as worship leaders in their church before going on the road with their son Garrett in 2014 as Westward Road. They all love worshiping and spreading the love of God as they travel far and wide.

Triumphant Christian Center will host Westward Road in concert July 21 at 6 p.m. The church is located at 1129 South Towne Court in Greenville and doors open at 5 p.m.