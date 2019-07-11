Versailles seeks oldest, youngest residents

VERSAILLES – As part of the Versailles Bicentennial Celebration, the committee is seeking the oldest and youngest residents of Versailles for recognition. To be eligible, must submit your name, address, phone and birthday by Sept. 3. Entrants must also indicate if they were born in Versailles, graduated from Versailles and how many years they have lived in Versailles.

They are seeking the oldest and youngest residents as of Aug. 28, 2019 which is the 200th anniversary of the day Silas Atchison platted the village in 1819. The length of residency in the Village of Versailles will be a determining factor. The oldest and youngest residents will each receive $100 gift certificate of Versailles Chamber Dollars and a custom plaque with the Versailles bicentennial logo.

Submit your information via email at VB1819@gmail.com or mail to Versailles Bicentennial Committee, 10413 Kley Road, PO Box 92, Versailles, Ohio 45380. For more information, email VB1819@gmail.com or contact any committee member: Kim Custenborder, Alex Luthman, Todd Dammeyer, Aaron Moran, HB Hole, Deb Pohl, or Eric Stachler.