Tessa Clark to host Bear’s Mill event

GREENVILLE — Project Runway designer Tessa Clark, a Darke County native, is hosting a fundraising event for Historic Bear’s Mill. The Miller’s Daughter: A Fashion Show.

Tessa grew up at the mill with her parent’s Terry and Julie Clark, and often referenced her upbringing in her designs on Bravo’s Project Runway Season 17.

Bear’s Mill, a 501(c)(3) non-profit stays free and open to the public by donations and mill store sales. Tessa loves where she grew up and wants to make sure the Mill remains free and open to the public for generations to come.

Recently, the Friends of Bear’s Mill were quoted 200k to fix the crumbling foundation at the head of the millrace. Tessa would like to see the funds raised by this fashion show event go towards the millrace project.

The event will be held on Aug. 3 from 5-8 p.m. on the grounds at Historic Bear’s Mill. Join Tessa on the property to enjoy food, drinks, and help keep the wheels turning at the mill by buying raffle tickets for some amazing raffle items. The event ends with a fashion show, showcasing local boutique outfits as well as one-of-a-kind looks by Tessa and her designer friends. The one-of-a-kind runway looks will be available for an online auction immediately following the event.

This event is sponsored by Ansonia Lumber Company, Hupman’s Landscaping, and Handshoe Design.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at bearsmill.thundertix.com

If you would like to donate to Historic Bear’s Mill, visit bearsmill.org/donate