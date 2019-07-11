A dozen video arraignments in Common Pleas Tuesday

Greenville — Arrested on July 4, Eric D. Funk, 58, of Union City, Ohio, gave an initial appearance on two indictments, felonious assault and domestic violence, Tuesday morning.

Funk was one of a dozen video arraignments from the Darke County jail in Darke County Common Pleas Court with Judge Jonathan P. Hein presiding.

According to Darke County Assistant Prosecutor Jesse Green, Funk has a history of violence with prior convictions. The victim, in this case, a 77-year-old woman in Funk’s care, was head-butted, breaking her nose.

An own recognizance bond was set along with an alcohol monitor and a preliminary hearing slated for July 11.

*Daniel L. Trittschuh, 32, of Greenville, faces five charges – two fourth-degree felonies of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree trafficking, a fifth-degree trafficking, and third-degree aggravated possession of drugs. He could receive up to ten years in prison and a $32,500 fine if found guilty on all charges.

Trittschuh was arrested as part of a six-month narcotics investigation, Operation Firecracker, conducted by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Darke County Adult Probation, Union City Police Department, and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Citing Trittschuh a train wreck waiting to happen, Hein set bond at $30,000 with a pretrial conference slated for Aug. 19.

*Ebony Redditt, 40, of Greenville, also arrested during Operation Firecracker gave an initial appearance on two charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, selling or offering to sell methamphetamine, third-degree felonies. If found guilty on both charges, she faces up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine on each.

Bond was set at $15,000 with a pretrial conference slated for Aug. 22.

*Katrina M. Cheadle, 28, of Greenville, faces an indictment of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. She could receive a maximum of 16 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

According to Darke County Assistant Prosecutor James Bennett, Cheadle was charged with burglary in 2013, has prior drug offenses, and the current burglary charge includes three co-defendants.

Bond was set at $15,000 with a pretrial conference set for Aug. 19.

*Amberly M. Williams, 29, arrested during Operation Firecracker has three indictments of aggravated trafficking in drugs, selling or offering to sell methamphetamine. She faces a mandatory prison sentence, up to 14 years for the combined charges, and combined fines of up to $35,000.

Assistant Prosecutor Deborah Quigley stated Williams has prior drug offenses, from trafficking to abuse, which has landed her on the mandatory prison track.

Bond was set at $20,000 with a pretrial conference date set for Aug 22.

*Lanita Dues, 57, of Greenville, faces four counts of selling or offering to sell methamphetamine with up to 18 months in prison, and a $5000 fine for the first charge and up to three years and a $10,000 fine on each of the remaining three charges.

She was arrested during Operation Firecracker.

Judge Hein set an own recognizance bond with a pretrial conference slated for Sept. 9.

*Stanley I. Richards Jr., 44, of Ansonia, was arraigned on an alleged probation violation stemming from a guilty plea to two counts each of transportation, as well as open dumping or burning of tires, all unclassified felonies, in 2018.

Probation Officer Thomas Foreman alleged Richards had failed to not only report since June, but provide a current address, attend Recovery and Wellness, pay fines, and tested positive for meth and ecstasy.

Bond was set at $10,000 with a probable cause and disposition hearing set for Aug. 19.

*Christopher E. Elliott, 34, of Greenville, on a charge for aggravated possession of drugs, methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He faces up to 12 months in prison and a $2500 fine.

Elliott has a pending case, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and driving under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

A pretrial conference was set for Aug. 5, the same day of sentencing for the pending case with a blanket bond set at $35,000.

*Kelvin E. Crawford, 52, of Union City, Ind., also arrested during Operation Firecracker faces a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, selling or offering to sell methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. He faces up to three years in prison and $10,000 fine.

Assistant Prosecutor Deborah Quigley asked for a $10,000 bond due to Crawford’s prior criminal history which includes DUI offenses and drug paraphernalia.

Crawford was released on own recognizance bond with a pretrial conference was set for Sept. 9.

*Heather N. Fox, of Arcanum, was arraigned for community control violations stemming from an allegation of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony, a pending charge for driving under the influence, and failure to maintain proof of employment.

Fox was released on an own recognizance bond with a probable cause hearing slated for Aug. 5.

*Steven C. Ressler, 29, on a charge for improper handling of a firearm, a fourth-degree felony, and a charge of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

According to Assistant Prosecutor James Bennett, Ressler is a multi-state offender, with a failure to appear conviction in 2018, and asked the court to set the bond at $20,000.

A pretrial conference was set for Sept. 19.

*Andrew D. White, 27, of Colorado, faces a burglary charge, a fourth-degree felony with a maximum 18 months in prison and a $5000 fine.

White stated he was dropped off two to three weeks ago from Colorado and unable to return. He could not make an excuse as to why he ran from the police, stating it was a big mistake.

When asked about housing, White responded with a Castine address.

Bond was set at $15,000 with a preliminary hearing set for July 16.

Charges include drug trafficking from Operation Firecracker

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

