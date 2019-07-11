Crash sends three to area hospitals

GETTYSBURG – At least two people were transported for injuries Thursday evening after U.S. Route 36 East was closed after a three-vehicle injury crash. At approximately 6:25 p.m., emergency personnel from Gettysburg Fire and Rescue with mutual aid from Bradford Rescue as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 8700 block of U.S. Route 36 East in regards to a possible three-vehicle accident with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the crash has revealed that a dark blue Honda Civic was stopped to traffic in the eastbound lane of U.S. Route 36 when a tan Chevrolet TrailBlazer failed to notice the stopped vehicle colliding into the rear of the Honda. The Honda Civic was forced off the right side of the roadway by the force of the impact while the Chevrolet TrailBlazer continued forward making contact into the rear of a Blue Chevrolet Silverado stopped to traffic waiting to make a northbound turn into the private drive located at 8714 U.S. Route 36 East. Both of the Chevrolets came to rest in the center of the roadway after the final impact.

The male driver of the Honda Civic, along with a female front seat passenger, was treated on the scene by Bradford Rescue for minor injuries before refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility. A juvenile passenger of the Honda was treated on the scene by Bradford Rescue before being transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for what was described as minor injuries. The male driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was treated on the scene by Gettysburg Rescue and transported to Wayne HealthCare for his injuries. The male driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer was also treated on the scene by Gettysburg Rescue for minor injuries before refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.