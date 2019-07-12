Food Truck Rally is July 20

GREENVILLE – Darke County will showcase the second annual Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition on Saturday, July 20, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., at the Darke County Fairgrounds. The event will be held rain or shine with free admission to the event.

“Home to the famous Darke County Fair, we’re excited to be bringing together some of our region’s best food trucks for this great event,” said Jason Blackburn, organizer for the event. “We will have over 40 food trucks from all over the state of Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. “We’ll have prizes on the line for first, second and third place in our judged competition along with a people’s choice prize that you get to vote on. Last year’s People’s Choice champion, Nacho Pig from Greenville will be back to defend the title of the Darke County People’s Choice Award.”

The event will feature food trucks from the local area and also some unique options from Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus. They will also have food trucks from as far away as Kentucky and Indiana participating in the event. There will be something for everyone to choose from including gluten-free options. The trucks confirmed so far are:

A & B Coffee, Buckeye Burgers, California Tri Tip, Chloe’s Eatery, Christian Brothers Meat Company, Claybourne Grille, Crème de la Crème Cakery, Cumberland Kettle Corn, Cupzilla-Korean BBQ, Danny’s Place, HaolePino Hawaiian-Filipino Island Cuisine, The Homestead Spud, Fourman Family Concessions, Gyro Palace, The House of Brisket, Kettle Fixins, Kona Ice, Lilia’s Outside Café, Little Z’s Concessions, McNasty’s, Momma’z Boyz, Mo’s Mexican, Nacho Pig, Nikki D’s, Pa’s Pork, Patriot Grill, Phillybuster, Potato Tornado, PretzelFuls, R&L, Inc., The Salty Dog, Shannon’s Southern Style Sweet Tea, Sinsational Sandwiches, Smokinbeebeeq, Snowie, Tennessie’s Philippine Cuisine, Tin Roof Mobile, Tortilla Street Food, Turntable Café and Wildfire Pizza.

There is a full line-up of entertainment throughout the day in the gazebo. The live entertainment includes the following: country duo “Reflektion” from Miami County performing from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., local Darke County favorite Noah Back from 1-2:30 p.m., followed by Darke County repeat favorite Hey There Morgan from Dayton, from 3-5 p.m., and the last band for the day from Dayton will be Wild Front Tears from 7-9 p.m. New this year will be a family-friendly stand-up comedian from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

In addition to food trucks bringing out their very best items in the hopes of fame and fortune, the Darke County Food Truck Rally and Competition will host a motorcycle and car cruise-in and over 75 craft vendors and specialty boutique fashion trucks.

They also have several kid-friendly activities as well, including: pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, Willie the Clown balloon artist, Joy Unspeakable Productions mime strolling the midway, bungee jumping ride, carnival games and the Darke County Sheriff Department will be on site with I-dent a Kid.

“We couldn’t be happier about everything that’s come together for this much anticipated event of the season,” Blackburn said. “Amazing food, cool cars, one-of-a-kind local crafts and great vendors, music, family-friendly entertainment and much more – it’s going to be a great day for the whole family, and we hope you can come join us!”

“We are also excited the charity of choice for the event will be Cancer Association of Darke County (CADC), a Darke County charity that supports Darke County area cancer patients. There will be no entry fee; however, there will be a $2 parking fee. A portion of the parking fee will benefit the CADC and Solid Rock Apostolic Church. We are very fortunate that all of the money raised for charity will stay local in Darke County.”

For details about the event and to participate in contests, visit www.facebook.com/cremedelacreme.cakery/ and click on the Events tab for The Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition.

You can also contact Jason Blackburn for more information at 937-621-2166 or email at: thepromoterllc@gmail.com.