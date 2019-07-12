Library hosts outdoor movie

GREENVILLE – On Friday, July 26, the Greenville Public Library YA Department will show an outdoor movie at dark, around 9 p.m. Hot dogs, popcorn, and water will be served but teens can feel free to bring their favorite movie snacks. They can select the movie by casting a vote.

Anyone 11-18 will get one movie vote for each book read. Choose from Mortal Engines, A Wrinkle in Time, Fighting with My Family, Captain Marvel, Shazam, or Bumblebee. Also Summer Reading grand prize winners will be announced before the movie. If it rains, they will meet on the third floor at 7 p.m.