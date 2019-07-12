Juggler returns to library

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s next “Family Fun Day” is Wednesday, July 17, 11 a.m., in the First Congregational Christian Church Activity Building on Fifth Street. They will welcome back favorite juggler Tom Sparough “The Space Painter.” Tom’s shows are breathtakingly fun and always include tons of laughter, audience participation, and skill.

Many thanks to the Friends of the Library and Greyson James Steyer Memorial Fund of the Darke County Foundation for their generous sponsorship of “Family Fun Days.”