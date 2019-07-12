Register for BCADC 5K and win

GREENVILLE – The Breast Cancer Awareness 5K run/walk event will take place on Saturday, July 27, at the Annie Oakley statue in downtown Greenville. The kids run will begin at 8 a.m. and be followed by the 5K starting at 8:30 a.m.

The Breast Cancer Awareness of Darke County (BCADC) primary purpose is to raise funds for women who need assistance with their fight against breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Awareness of Darke County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides education, awareness, prevention and screenings for women’s health.

This annual event is a great opportunity to raise public awareness of breast cancer while offering support and information about local resources for men and women who have been diagnosed with cancer. The race proceeds benefit individuals in the Darke County community who need mammograms, ultrasounds, wigs, prosthesis, lymphedema services and other supplies to help aid in their treatment and care.

The race committee is excited to have several “Pink Mile Men” participate and help with the annual event. The Pink Mile Men are local volunteers who represent various community organizations and businesses, raise funds and lead a 1 mile walk down Broadway. The walk will start at approximately 9:30 a.m. following the 5K run/walk event.

To guarantee a shirt, race registration forms must be received by July 15. Early registration is $25 and race day registration is $30. Early registration for the kids run with shirt is $12 and $5 with no shirt.

Race packet pick up will be available for pre-registered participants on Friday, July 26 from 6-8 p.m. at First Congregational Christian Church Recreational Center. Race day pick up will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the same location.

Awards, silent auction and other post race activities will take place at Dave Knapp Ford at approximately 11 a.m. All registered participants over the age of 18 will be eligible to win a free 2007 Chevrolet Impala courtesy of Dave Knapp Ford. Participants must be present to win the vehicle.

The Farmer Brown food truck will be onsite at Dave Knapp for post race food purchases.

To register for the race visit www.goodtimesraces.com or for more information contact Jill Brown at (937) 547-5079 or jill.brown@waynehealthcare.org. If you would like to make a donation, please mail it to: Breast Cancer Awareness of Darke County, c/o Jill Brown, 835 Sweitzer Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.