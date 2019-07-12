Pops in the Park features cheer squad

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Municipal Concert Band will present a Pops in the Park concert this Sunday, July 14. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the newly rebuilt Marling Band Shell in the beautiful Greenville City Park. The concert is free and open to the public.

GMCB will feature marches by Sousa and other serious and popular music. This week, the band will feature Greenville Senior High School Cheer Squad. The award winning GHS Cheer Squad is coached by Carol Paul. Carol has been coaching for Greenville Cheer for over 15 years. The GHS Cheer Squad will do routines to music of the Beach Boys as presented by the Greenville Municipal Concert Band. The Cheer Squad consists of Lexie Arnett, Abby Cattell, Brina Toomey, Izzy Wead, Kyleigh Clark, Kaylie McGreevey, Emily Snyder, Courtney Bryson and Cheyenne Harmon. The group has been working hard since early June to prepare for the upcoming season. Aside from the Beach Boys, the GMCB will also present the music from the Second Suite in F for Band by Gustav Holst, music from Harry Belafonte, Michael Buble, The Eagles, Guns N Roses and more.

Make plans to attend this wonderful Pops in the Park concert featuring the GHS Cheer Team at the Marling Band Shell in the beautiful Greenville City Park. Plenty of park bench seating is available and you are always welcome to bring your own lawn chair or blankets to sit on and enjoy the experience.