20th annual Farm Power of Past under way

GREENVILLE — The opening ceremony for the 20th annual Greenville Farm Power of the Past Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Show took place Thursday morning at the Darke County Fairgrounds, where it will continue through Sunday.

A flag-raising ceremony was conducted by Claire and Connor Rogers, children of Justin Rogers (a Farm Power of the Past director) and his wife Tammy. Chaplain Pastor Jim Meredith offered prayer.

Special guests also spoke.

Darke County Commissioner Mike Stegall stated, “Enjoy your week and have a lot of fun and have a great time in Darke County.”

Greenville Mayor Steve Willman also addressed the crowd.

“We certainly welcome you, especially visitors,” the mayor said. “I thank the officers and directors of the organization. You’re the ones who make this a great festival for Darke County and for Greenville. If we don’t understand our past, we won’t make it through our future. You put in long hours, sweat and tears sometimes. Farm Power of the Past is an awesome thing to observe. It’s a wonderful experience for everyone. Agriculture is the heart of Darke County.”

“On behalf of the Darke County Agricultural Society, I welcome everybody,” said Fair Manager Brian Rismiller. “We understand what agriculture has done for this county. There are some beautiful tractors and they’re not all green. It’s a very large show.”

Last to speak was Chet Linebaugh of Union City, Ohio, the new president of the Farm Power of the Past.

“We have had a change in directors this year, and I thank former president Von Oswalt, who stepped down last fall, for all he has done,” Linebaugh said. “Von has been a great help to me in getting through this year.”

Linebaugh went on, “This being our 20th show, I would like to mention the groups who have helped make our show possible with their support. They are: The Darke County Agricultural Society for the use of the fairgrounds; Darke County Sheriff’s Patrol; Darke County Tractor Pullers Association; Laura Lions for manning the gates; Western Ohio Garden Tractor Pullers Association; Oil field Engine Society; Rick Brewer and Brewer’s Sound; and Buckeye Farm Antiques for the shuttle service.”

The president also expressed appreciation to the directors, officers, volunteers, exhibitors, vendors and visitors who help make this show possible.

This year’s show is featuring Allis-Chalmers tractors and equipment, New Idea farm equipment and Fractional HP gas engines.

“We are hosting the Buckeye Allis Club and the New Idea Historic Preservation Committee,” Linebaugh noted.

Also featured throughout the reunion will be a Darke County Tractor Pullers Association pull; Horse and Mule Fun Days; the 16th annual Car Show and Cruise-In; tractor games; a Tractor Cruise; and entertainment

Greenville Farm Power of the Past was organized in 1999 to preserve and educate others about the historical, educational and mechanical aspects of farming and/or agricultural activities as conducted in earlier times; utilizing machinery, implements and equipment proposed or powered by animals, steam and internal combustion engines.

Also serving as Farm Power of the Past directors with Linebaugh are Addison Bashore, Dueane Edwards, Larry Fox, Roger Fox, Art Gaier, Ed Gigandet, Janice Howell, Anissa Krueger, David Linebaugh, Nancy Linebaugh, Don Marchal, Mike Monnier Larry Parrett, Justin Rogers, Barbara Young and Bill Young Senior advisers are Buzz Nealeigh, Bud Glidewell, Ernie Poeppelman and Richard Polei.

Chet Linebaugh, in his first year as president of the Darke County Power of the Past, was one of the speakers at opening ceremonies of the organization’s 20th annual reunion on Thursdsay morning. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_farmpowerpastpresident.jpg Chet Linebaugh, in his first year as president of the Darke County Power of the Past, was one of the speakers at opening ceremonies of the organization’s 20th annual reunion on Thursdsay morning. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com Raising the flag for the opening ceremony of the 20th annual Farm Power of the Past were Claire and Connor Rogers. The children of Justin and Tammy Rogers, the two have been performing this service for a number of years. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_farmpowerpastflag.jpg Raising the flag for the opening ceremony of the 20th annual Farm Power of the Past were Claire and Connor Rogers. The children of Justin and Tammy Rogers, the two have been performing this service for a number of years. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, feature

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, feature