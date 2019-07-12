Six contestants to compete for title

GREENVILLE — Six young ladies, ranging from 12 to 18 in age, will be vying for the title of Miss Annie Oakley in a shooting competition in the south end of the Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St.

The contestants will practice on July 23, with the preliminaries on July 24 and the finals on July 25, prior to the start of the Annie Oakley Festival. Each event begins at 6 p.m.

Candidates are (in alphabetical order):

— Paige Brewer, 15, sponsored by Stairways to Wellness and Brewer Electrical Sales and Service. She is the daughter of Tracy and James Brewer of Versailles.

— Isabella Gulley, 12, sponsored by Fun Bunch 4-H Club. Her parents are Christina and Michael Gulley of Greenville.

— Cierra Miller, 18, sponsored by Yeshua’s Olde Mill. Of Ansonia, she is the daughter of Michelle Elliott and Mark Johnson.

— Alexa Miniard, 12, sponsored by Gregory Peck Sound. Her parents are Kristina and Richard Robinson of Greenville.

— Emily Wenning, 16, sponsored by Darke County Fish and Game Club. She is the daughter of Jeff and Tammy Wenning of Arcanum.

— Lauren Wright, 14, sponsored by Helen and Jerry Wright, Debbie Nisonger, Betty Routzong, Debbie Begoon and the Wright family. Her parents are Clint and Charlene Wright of Greenville.

Dennis Soward will be coordinating the event with help from family members, including his wife Shelley, sons Daniel and Shaun and his father-in-law, Arnold Riffle.

Winners are selected solely on the basis of shooting ability.

A costume contest will be held in conjunction with the shooting contest during the preliminary competition. The judging will take place during the first two rounds that evening.

New this year to the contest is bigger prize money.

The event is hosted by the Annie Oakley Festival Committee and the Great Darke County Fair.

Competing in this year’s Miss Annie Oakley Shooting Contest are, from left to right, Cierra Miller, Paige Brewer, Alexa Miniard, Isabella Gulley, Lauren Wright and Emily Wenning. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_2019-oakley-contestants.jpg Competing in this year’s Miss Annie Oakley Shooting Contest are, from left to right, Cierra Miller, Paige Brewer, Alexa Miniard, Isabella Gulley, Lauren Wright and Emily Wenning. Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.