Child found unresponsive in pool

GETTYSBURG – A young child was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital by CareFlight late Friday morning after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool. At approximately 11:25 a.m., emergency personnel from Gettysburg Fire and Rescue along with Miami Valley Hospital’s CareFlight and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 7000 block of Gettysburg-Webster Road in regards to a two-year-old male child not breathing.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, the child was found unresponsive in a private swimming pool at an address on Children’s Home Bradford Road by a family member. The child was then rushed to a nearby neighbor’s house on Gettysburg-Webster Road where CPR was administered. At this time it’s unknown how long the child was unresponsive in the pool. The child was treated on the scene by Gettysburg Fire and Rescue personel before being flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital by CareFlight where the child is currently listed in critical condition.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

CareFlight was called to transport a child to Dayton Children’s Hospital. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_careflight-summer-web-1.jpg CareFlight was called to transport a child to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com