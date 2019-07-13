GREENVILLE – Fort GreeneVille Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution proudly recognizes Darke County Solid Waste District for the 2019 Earth Day Conservation Award. Darke County Solid Waste District is recognized for implementing a variety of recycling and waste reduction opportunities for Darke County citizens including the Trash Bash event. Shown are Bonnie Tryon, Melissa Werling, DCSW Director Krista Fourman and Fort GreeneVille DAR members Helen Wright, Shirley Hughes and Mary Jane Dietrich.

