DarkeCountyMedia.com sponsors Gathering

GREENVILLE – The Gathering at Garst returns on July 27-28 to the grounds of Garst Museum. There’s something for everyone—historical reenactments, antiques, artists and craftsmen, food, and entertainment. Longtime supporters of The Gathering at Garst, DarkeCountyMedia.com, which includes The Early Bird and Daily Advocate, will once again provide media support for the annual festival. Since the festival’s inception, The Early Bird has distributed a special edition to nearly 28,000 homes and businesses in and around Darke County. This year’s special edition will be inserted into the July 20 and 21 edition of The Early Bird.

The special edition filled with the schedule of events and highlighting specific activities taking place at The Gathering at Garst, DarkeCountyMedia.com will also share information on both newspapers’ websites. In addition to promoting the festival in print and online, the Gathering will also be featured on an upcoming episode of DarkeCountyMedia.com Extra, a video podcast that highlight events and newsmakers around the county. A new program is distributed each Wednesday on The Early Bird website and both newspapers’ Facebook pages. The Gathering at Garst video will be available on Wednesday, July 24.

DarkeCountyMedia.com, The Early Bird and Daily Advocate invite everyone to visit them in their booth at the annual event.

Learn more at www.gatheringatgarst.com.