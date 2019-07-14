SNB contributes to Gathering

GREENVILLE – The Garst Museum and The Gathering Committee want to expressly thank Second National Bank for its generous contribution to support The Gathering at Garst this July 27–28. Second National Bank has been a major part of Greenville for over 135 years investing in the community and its activities to insure strong future growth. The Gathering at Garst has grown over the last nine years because of generous sponsors like Second National Bank. They are very appreciative for this year’s donation from Second National Bank.

Todd Durham, vice president, and John Swallow, president, are shown presenting check to Gathering at Garst committee member, Katie Gabbard. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_SNB-Sponsorship-web.jpg Todd Durham, vice president, and John Swallow, president, are shown presenting check to Gathering at Garst committee member, Katie Gabbard. Courtesy photo