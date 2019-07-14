GNB sponsors Gathering

GREENVILLE – You can bank on it that Greenville National Bank is a proud supporter of The Gathering at Garst. Greenville National Bank is visible not only from its prime location at the corner of Broadway and 4th Streets but in the support it gives to organizations and events within the community. Financial sponsorship from institutions like Greenville National Bank is essential to bringing quality events and festivals to town. The Gathering at Garst is free to festival goers although regular admission is charged to visitors to tour the museum at that time.

The Gathering at Garst Committee and the Garst Museum thank Greenville National Bank for the support that it has pledged to this year’s Gathering at Garst on July 27–28.