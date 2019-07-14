Greenville Federal and Gathering

GREENVILLE – Celebrating our history is what the Gathering at Garst is all about, and Greenville Federal is proud to be a part it. Since 1883 Greenville Federal has been a part of Greenville history. The Gathering at Garst will take place July 27-28 on the grounds of the Garst Museum. It brings visitors from all over the state to visit the museum. It is a quality event that brings awareness to what a significant role our history played in Ohio and our nation. “We are very grateful for the support that we receive from our sponsors. We would not be able to put on an event like the Gathering at Garst without them. It takes lots of dedicated volunteers and sponsors to make it a success.” Jenny Clark, chairman, expressed.