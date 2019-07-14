Garst thanks Fitzwater

GREENVILLE – The Gathering at Garst returns on July 27 and 28 to the grounds of Garst Museum. It attracts visitors from surrounding areas who come to learn more about our history and enjoy a wonderful venue of artists, antiques, craftsmen, great food and entertainment.

Fitzwater Tree and Lawn care sponsors The Gathering at Garst by donating the material and manpower to spruce up the front of the museum so that it looks great for the event. New mulch is added and the shrubs and roses are trimmed. This attention to detail does not go unnoticed as many visitors comment on how beautiful the museum grounds look. Thanks goes to Fitzwater Tree and Lawn Care for supporting The Gathering at Garst and helping to keep the museum grounds beautiful.