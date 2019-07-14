Food Truck Rally gets support

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition is excited to partner with local Darke County businesses Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln from Greenville and Flaig Lumber from New Madison.

Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Inc. is proud to help sponsor the Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition and support over 100 small businesses in Darke County. Visit them at 500 Wagner Ave., Greenville, for all your automotive needs and an experience that’s satisfying, worry-free, and at your convenience. Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln Inc. has been in business over 25 years providing excellent sales and service to Darke County area residents.

“Locally owned and operated Flaig Lumber, located in New Madison, enjoys giving back and supporting local community events like the Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Flaig Lumber is excited to be a part of this great community event for families to enjoy,” according to company representative Kellie Daugherty.

The food truck rally and competition will feature over 40 food trucks from all over the state of Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. The food truck rally event begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 9 p.m. In addition to great food, they will have over 75 of the area’s most talented craft vendors, mobile Boutiques and will have a market of one-of-a kind local goods.

Live music in the gazebo begins with the band “Reflektion” from Miami County at 11 a.m. Local Darke County favorite, Noah Back, will be performing from 1-2:30 p.m. Hey There Morgan performs from 3-5 p.m. and the band Wild Front Tears is on stage from 6-8 p.m. New to the event this year will be a family-friendly stand-up comedian from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Kid-friendly activities include face painting, bungee jumping ride, carnival games, pony rides, petting zoo, balloon artist and the Darke County Sheriff’s Department I-Dent a Kid will be on site.

Stop by the “Mic Tent” to enter for a chance to win fabulous door prizes. Over $500 in gift cards and merchandise have been donated from local Darke & Montgomery County businesses for this event.

They are still accepting craft vendors, direct sales reps and local artisans. If you are interested in participating in the event, contact Jason Blackburn at 937-621-2166 or email at thepromoterllc@gmail.com. For more information about the event and to enter all of the contests go to Facebook and search for www.facebook.com/cremedelacreme.cakery and click on “Events” and then click on “Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition.”