Crews respond to fatal motorcycle crash

GREENVILLE – Darke County Deputies are investigating a fatal accident that has left one man dead after a vehicle pulled out in front of a motorcycle Sunday evening. At approximately 4:59 p.m., emergency personnel from New Madison Fire Department, Tri-Village Rescue and CareFlight responded along with Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to the intersection of U.S. Routes 127 and 36 West in regards to a serious accident with injuries involving a motorcycle.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the crash has revealed that a Blue 1995 GMC Sierra pick-up truck driven by 66-year-old Kenneth Reynolds Jr., of Tulsa, Okla. was stopped at the intersection of US Route 36 West and U.S. Route 127 when he failed to notice oncoming traffic pulling out into the intersection attempting a northbound turn onto U.S. Route 127. Reynolds pulled into the path of a Southbound Green 2000 Kawasaki Ninja operated by 24-year-old Nicholas Woodruff, of Greenville. Woodruff hit the driver’s side of the pick-up. Woodruff was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene. Reynolds was treated at the scene and then transported to Wayne HealthCare for further evaluation.

Darke County Sheriff Deputies, New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue and CareFlight responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of US 127 and US 36. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_fatal-crash-web.jpg Darke County Sheriff Deputies, New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue and CareFlight responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of US 127 and US 36. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com