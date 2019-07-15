Band of Pride preview

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Band of Pride Marching Band will hold a special “Preview” performance on Friday, July 19, from 5-8 p.m. at the football stadium, 100 Greenwave Way.

The event will feature local food trucks including Nacho Pig from Greenville, Sinsational Sandwiches from Greenville and Crème de la Crème Cakery from Arcanum.

This event is open to the community and will be the first glimpse of the 2019 marching band competition show.

The show performance this year is entitled “Dios de Muertos” (Day of the Dead). The Greenville Band of Pride will also be performing selections from their fair show including Onward, Handclap by Fitz and the Tantrums, Fell it Still by Portugal the Man and Hoorah. The marching band competition show will begin at 7 p.m. in the football stadium.

The drinks will be sold by the Greenville Band Boosters and will be a fundraiser for the marching band. Come out to the high school football stadium in Greenville on Friday, July 19, and support the Greenville Band of Pride.