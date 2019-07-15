Get ready for North Star Picnic

NORTH STAR – The annual North Star Picnic will be held July 20-21 at the North Star Community Center. Although Saturday and Sunday are filled with fun for the entire family, festival goers will get a preview of the event on Friday, July 19 when the Coed Softball Tournament kicks off at 6 p.m. Music will fill the air at 8:30 p.m. with the North Star All-Stars.

The event kicks of on Saturday at 6 p.m. with a Cruise-In Car Show that will continue until 9 p.m. For more information, call Steve Rindler at (419) 336-5731. Hammer Jockeys will be in concert from 8-11:30 p.m.

A full day of events are scheduled for Sunday. Beginning at 9 a.m., the annual Angel Run, a 5K benefit run, will take place. For more information, visit www.angelrun5k.com. The parade kicks off at 2 p.m. For parade information, call Mike McClurg at (419) 336-0101. The Antique Tractor Show is from 2-6 p.m. with Bill Roll as the contact person. A pedal tractor pull will be held at 3:15 p.m. with registration in the entertainment tent immediately following the parade. The Diaper Derby will be held at 4 p.m. with registration in the entertainment tent. BBQ Chicken by Rocky will be available beginning at 4 p.m. A Corn Hole Tournament will begin at 4 p.m. Registration is from 2:30-3:30 p.m. with a 64-team limit. The Talent Show will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Contact Steve Ruhenkamp at (419) 336-7401 for more information. A double elimination Dodge Ball Tournament will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sign-up begins at 5:30 p.m. The cost for a six-person team is $30. Age categories are 9 and under, 10-14 and 15 and over. A raffle drawing will be held at 9 p.m. Entrants do not need to be present to win.

The North Star Picnic is sponsored by the North Star Community Fire Department and North Star American Legion.